Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $784,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $164.86 and a 12-month high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.