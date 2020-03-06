Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,414,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,254,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $32.08 on Friday, reaching $1,891.95. The stock had a trading volume of 379,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,316. The company has a market capitalization of $957.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,586.57 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,990.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,838.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

