Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 233,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 3.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 4.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq alerts:

NYSE EXG traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 49,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,814. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.