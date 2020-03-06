Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New $679,000 Investment in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.70. The stock had a trading volume of 35,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $315.09 and a 12 month high of $395.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

