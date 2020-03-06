Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New $938,000 Investment in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,803 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.27. 3,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.10. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $236.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.