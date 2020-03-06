Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the third quarter worth $48,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RQI traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $13.17. 163,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,307. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

