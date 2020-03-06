Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,027,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,568,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,433 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,268,000 after purchasing an additional 535,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,718,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $890,093,000 after purchasing an additional 300,226 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,998,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29. The company has a market cap of $201.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

