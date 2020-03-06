Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTN. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTN traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.10 and a 200-day moving average of $210.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $169.64 and a 52-week high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.