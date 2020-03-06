Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,059,000. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 22,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,734,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,069,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $169.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.94.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

