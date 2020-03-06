Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Winmark at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WINA. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Winmark by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Winmark by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Shares of WINA traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.50. The stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,342. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $158.30 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.43 and its 200 day moving average is $184.87. The firm has a market cap of $746.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.23.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 250.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.05, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,160.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total transaction of $991,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.