Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,104,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMP traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,963. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMP. CL King began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

