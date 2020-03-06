Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,841,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.95. The stock had a trading volume of 40,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,305. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $102.28 and a one year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

