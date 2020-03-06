Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 60,751 Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the 4th quarter worth $1,656,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNP traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $22.45. 99,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,077. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.