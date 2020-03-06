Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 6,341 Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.53.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total transaction of $1,368,937.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,136 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,097. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded down $6.54 on Friday, hitting $155.09. 11,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.64. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

