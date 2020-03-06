Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes $1.63 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,518 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Littelfuse by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 548,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,185,000 after purchasing an additional 125,376 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 25.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 314,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,754,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 569,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,018,000 after buying an additional 32,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,285,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $115,697.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,052.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $28,200.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 393,670 shares in the company, valued at $73,037,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,429 shares of company stock worth $13,799,833 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.73 and a 200-day moving average of $179.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.80 and a 12-month high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Cross Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. CL King upped their target price on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

