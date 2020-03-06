Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes $2.85 Million Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 117,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

NYSEARCA EWH traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.45. 434,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,521,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

