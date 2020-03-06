Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes $582,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,545 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,284,000 after purchasing an additional 175,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,806,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,234,000 after purchasing an additional 593,535 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,018,000 after purchasing an additional 445,296 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,987,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.12.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

