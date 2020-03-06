Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes $695,000 Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,110 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Southern by 126.5% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,340 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern by 32.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,915,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 148.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,101,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,029,000 after acquiring an additional 658,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.04.

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,209,483 shares of company stock worth $139,409,309. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.49. 858,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,291. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.