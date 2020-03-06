Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,409. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.26. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.92 and a twelve month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

