Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,783,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

THD traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,273. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.97. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $96.63.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.