Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,783,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

THD traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,273. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.97. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $96.63.

