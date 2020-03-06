Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lessened by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 2.3% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $14,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,272,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,437. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.82. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $178.27 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $154.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

