Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 946,967 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,803 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,059,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 216,018 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $18,496,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.3% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 480,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,667 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average of $97.80. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.367 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

