Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Acquires New Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Prologis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 44,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded down $5.16 on Friday, hitting $84.55. 486,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,391. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 64.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.21.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

