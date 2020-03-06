Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Acquires New Position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,930. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

