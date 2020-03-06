Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Acquires New Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 30,766 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Tlwm acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period.

Shares of KXI traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

