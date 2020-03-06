Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Acquires Shares of 300 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $7.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.89. The company has a market capitalization of $262.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.