Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,072. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $250.34 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.