Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Buys Shares of 356 iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYF stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.12. 12,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,702. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.26. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $115.47 and a 12 month high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

