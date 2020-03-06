Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Buys Shares of 990 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 53,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 237,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 503.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 119,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter.

SPSB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.13. 70,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,789. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $31.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

