Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Invests $26,000 in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth $2,536,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Stepan by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 75,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Stepan by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Stepan by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCL. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Stepan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of Stepan stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Stepan has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $105.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.00.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $444.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.