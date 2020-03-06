Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Invests $38,000 in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.06. The company had a trading volume of 429,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5994 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSK. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

