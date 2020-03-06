Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Invests $52,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,769,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 67,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,037,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.46. 333,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,685. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.92 and its 200-day moving average is $158.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.