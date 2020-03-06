Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Invests $54,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $93.99. The stock had a trading volume of 330,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,711. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.42.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

