Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Invests $58,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,366,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

