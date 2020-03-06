Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Invests $79,000 in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 810,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 29,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VNO traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 666,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average of $64.06. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.64%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

