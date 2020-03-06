Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Makes New $54,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,962,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,996,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 221,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,568,000 after purchasing an additional 217,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after purchasing an additional 216,383 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,970. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $105.96 and a 12 month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

