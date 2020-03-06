Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $8.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,524,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,892,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $518.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

