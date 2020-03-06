Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,319,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 74,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 151,011 shares in the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

In related news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 473,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $3,099,296.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,530.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 660,253 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,986 over the last three months. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BE traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $9.21. 69,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,133. Bloom Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

