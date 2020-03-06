Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.78. 10,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,519. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $144.43 and a one year high of $170.84.

