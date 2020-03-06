Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,075,000 after buying an additional 3,157,292 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth $101,403,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,499,000 after buying an additional 628,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 884.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 654,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,059,000 after buying an additional 588,252 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $1,312,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,015,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,767,331,888.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 928,312 shares of company stock valued at $126,470,966. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $140.57. 413,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017,004. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

