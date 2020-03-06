Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Purchases New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,330,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Waste Management by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $211,746.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.92. 1,210,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,205. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.10. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.59%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

