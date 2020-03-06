Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Purchases New Shares in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 481,400 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 380,756 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 201,080 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 32,659 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $2,101,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,511 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Shares of NYSE CGC traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.41. 5,094,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,149,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Canopy Growth Corp has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. The firm had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corp will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

