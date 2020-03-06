Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 900 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 68.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.28. 1,124,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,427,544. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average of $66.80. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.60, a PEG ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $15,816,703.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,705. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Square from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

