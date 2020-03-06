Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Takes $28,000 Position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,501,000 after buying an additional 132,999 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 422,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,792,000 after buying an additional 145,205 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.53. 24,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average is $85.93.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $218.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.53.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

