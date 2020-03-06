Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Takes Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of M. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 23,761,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,260,000 after buying an additional 12,705,052 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193,401 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 764.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,343 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,147,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 1,749.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 973,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.69. 15,015,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,346,246. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.59.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

