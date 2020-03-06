Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 151 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 12,631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 28.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,807 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 32.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.78.

Shares of NFLX traded down $8.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $364.27. 4,589,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,791. The firm has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $393.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

