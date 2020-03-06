Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Takes Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.11. 4,872,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,521,024. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.