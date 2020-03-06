MKM Partners Cuts Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target to

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price objective lowered by MKM Partners from to in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cfra cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.14.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,480,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery Communications has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Discovery Communications will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,958,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,999,000 after buying an additional 4,175,105 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 492.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,712,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after buying an additional 1,423,800 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,845,000 after buying an additional 846,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $24,555,000. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

