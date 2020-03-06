Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86.

Shares of MYE stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.59. 1,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,919. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MYE. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Myers Industries from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Myers Industries from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Myers Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.