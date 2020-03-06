MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.83 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 1.82%.

MYRG stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. MYR Group has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $438.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

MYRG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

